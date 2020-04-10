Webinar: Reparations for Black Americans—Whether, why, and how?

Most Democratic presidential candidates have spoken in favor of H.R. 40, the House resolution to create a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans. While many in favor of a national reparations program believe it will provide necessary moral clarity to improve race relations in America, polls suggest that a majority of Americans are opposed, and fundamental questions remain about implementation.

On April 27, the Brookings Policy 2020 initiative and the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary policy will host an online discussion with William “Sandy” Darity and Kirsten Mullen on their new book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century” (University of North Carolina Press). Introductory remarks will be provided by Susan Neiman, who will share a historical perspective on Germany’s reparations program in the aftermath of World War II.

After their discussion, the speakers will take audience questions. Viewers can submit their questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or on Twitter with #ReparationsBrookings or #FHTE.

Launched in October 2019, Brookings’s Policy 2020 initiative offers resources in English and Spanish, and in a variety of formats, to reach all Americans aspiring to be well-informed on the issues shaping the election. The Policy 2020 event series aims to empower voters with fact-based, data-driven, non-partisan information so they can better understand the policy matters discussed by candidates running for office in 2020.