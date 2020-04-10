Webinar: Reparations for Black Americans—Whether, why, and how?
Most Democratic presidential candidates have spoken in favor of H.R. 40, the House resolution to create a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans. While many in favor of a national reparations program believe it will provide necessary moral clarity to improve race relations in America, polls suggest that a majority of Americans are opposed, and fundamental questions remain about implementation.
On April 27, the Brookings Policy 2020 initiative and the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary policy will host an online discussion with William “Sandy” Darity and Kirsten Mullen on their new book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century” (University of North Carolina Press). Introductory remarks will be provided by Susan Neiman, who will share a historical perspective on Germany’s reparations program in the aftermath of World War II.
Agenda
Welcome and moderator
David Wessel
Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Reparations in perspective
Discussion
William “Sandy” Darity
Samuel DuBois Cook Distinguished Professor of Public Policy - Duke University
Kirsten Mullen
Co-Author - “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century”
Founder - Artefactual
