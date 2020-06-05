Webinar: Middle class economic security during the COVID-19 crisis
Each year the Federal Reserve Board releases its annual Survey of Household Economics and Decision-making. This year’s report includes supplemental questions fielded just as the coronavirus took hold. Their results show that from the start of March through early April, 19 percent of adults reported losing a job, being furloughed, or having their hours reduced. Many of these adults are struggling to pay their bills.
On June 16, join the Future of the Middle Class Initiative as they discuss the results of this survey and its implications on financial security and household stability in this troubling time. Jeff Larrimore of the Federal Reserve Board will provide an in-depth look at the results, followed by a panel conversation where he will be joined by Brookings scholars Jenny Schuetz, Camille Busette, and Richard Reeves.
Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter with #EconomicSecurity.
Agenda
Welcome
Richard V. Reeves
John C. and Nancy D. Whitehead Chair
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Director - Future of the Middle Class Initiative
Co-director - Center on Children and Families
Presentation
Jeff Larrimore
Chief - Consumer and Community Research Section, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
Panel discussion
Jeff Larrimore
Chief - Consumer and Community Research Section, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
Camille Busette
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies, Governance Studies, Metropolitan Policy Program
Director - Race, Prosperity, and Inclusion Initiative
Richard V. Reeves
John C. and Nancy D. Whitehead Chair
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Director - Future of the Middle Class Initiative
Co-director - Center on Children and Families
