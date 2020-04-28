Webinar: Following the money: China Inc’s growing stake in India-China relations

India’s recent decision to restrict Chinese investments reflects the Indian government’s protectionist concerns as the economy struggles to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. The changing profile of Chinese investments and possible “opportunistic” acquisitions is also raising questions about screening mechanisms in critical sectors.

In a new Brookings India report, former Visiting Fellow Ananth Krishnan sheds light on the scope and implications of Chinese investments for India’s trade strategy, diplomacy, and security. Since 2014, the surge of inflows has transformed bilateral economic relations, with a growing focus on new sectors, such as technology, finance and telecommunications. Brookings India will host a webinar to discuss the strategic, diplomatic and security context of evolving India-China economic relations, and also understand how Europe is addressing similar challenges.

The event will be moderated by Constantino Xavier, Fellow, Foreign Policy & Security Studies, Brookings India, and feature the following speakers:

Shivshankar Menon, Distinguished Fellow, Brookings India; and former National Security Advisor

Lu Yang, Fellow, Institute of the Belt and Road Initiative, Tsinghua University, Beijing

Janka Oertel, Director, Asia programme, European Council on Foreign Relations

Ananth Krishnan, Journalist and former correspondent in Beijing, The Hindu

Ananth Krishnan is former Visiting Fellow at Brookings India (2018-2019). At present, he is a journalist with The Hindu and previously, he served as China Bureau Chief and Associate Editor for the India Today Group, based out of Beijing. Krishnan has reported out of China for over a decade, for India Today, and earlier for The Hindu newspaper. His reporting has focused on China’s relations with India, China’s neighbourhood diplomacy, Chinese domestic politics, Tibet and Xinjiang.

