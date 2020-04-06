Webinar: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on COVID-19 and the economy
While primarily a public health crisis, COVID-19 poses extraordinary threats to the U.S. and global economy, roiled financial markets, and triggered what is likely to be a very severe recession. It also has prompted unprecedented responses from monetary and fiscal policy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, beginning his third year in the job, has led the Fed to cut interest rates nearly to zero, to take aggressive steps to support market functioning and liquidity, and to launch several emergency lending programs.
In an online-only discussion, Powell will talk about the current state of the economy, the Fed’s response to the crisis, and what lies ahead at the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at Brookings on Thursday, April 9, at 10 a.m. EDT. Following his remarks, Powell will take questions from the audience. Viewers can submit questions at events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #COVID19Economy.
Agenda
Introduction
Remarks
Jerome H. Powell
Chair - The Federal Reserve
David Wessel
Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
