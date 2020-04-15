Webinar: A short- and long-term approach to COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic nears 2 million confirmed infections, scientists and doctors are working on treatments for the sick as well as preventive measures to stop the spread of infection. Dr. William A. Haseltine, known for his groundbreaking work on HIV-AIDS and pioneering application of genomics to drug discovery with Human Genome Sciences, will join USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy Director Paul Ginsburg for a discussion on short- and long-term approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the session, panelists will take audience questions. Viewers can submit questions for panelists by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter with #COVID19Response.