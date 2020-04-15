Webinar: A short- and long-term approach to COVID-19
A discussion with biotech expert Dr. William A. Haseltine from the USC Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy
As the COVID-19 pandemic nears 2 million confirmed infections, scientists and doctors are working on treatments for the sick as well as preventive measures to stop the spread of infection. Dr. William A. Haseltine, known for his groundbreaking work on HIV-AIDS and pioneering application of genomics to drug discovery with Human Genome Sciences, will join USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy Director Paul Ginsburg for a discussion on short- and long-term approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic.
William A. Haseltine
Trustee, The Brookings Institution - Chairman and President, ACCESS Health International, Inc.
Paul B. Ginsburg
Director - USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy
Leonard D. Schaeffer Chair in Health Policy Studies
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
