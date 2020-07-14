The opioid crisis in America: Vulnerable groups, law enforcement, and international supply

As the United States and the world reel from COVID-19, another epidemic, opioid addiction, continues to ravage the U.S. The opioid epidemic has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, generated vast national economic and social costs, and exposed the critical weaknesses and limitations of U.S. drug policy.

In a new series of papers, “The opioid crisis in America: Domestic and international dimensions,” experts from Brookings and beyond have undertaken a multidisciplinary effort to develop new insights and best practices for policy stakeholders working at the local, state, and federal levels, as well as members of the public who are on the front lines of the opioid crisis.

On July 22, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings will host the second of two webinars, which will explore the project’s findings on vulnerable groups, domestic law enforcement of the opioid crisis, and international supply control measures. Brookings President John R. Allen will introduce the project and event. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) will provide keynote remarks and join Brookings Senior Fellow Vanda Felbab-Brown in a conversation. Subsequently, Associated Press reporter Claire Galofaro will moderate a panel of authors from the Brookings Opioid series: John Hudak, Peter Reuter, and Vanda Felbab-Brown. The panel will then take questions from the audience.

