The millennial vote in 2016: What happened and what’s next?

How did the most diverse generation in U.S. history cast their ballots in 2016? And what does it mean?

On November 17, Governance Studies at Brookings and Tuft’s Tisch College’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) hosted an event focused on these questions. Experts presented data on youth turnout, campaign contact, and the issues deemed most important by this group. The panel discussed how millennial voters affected the outcome of the 2016 election—nationally and in key states—analyzed what the results suggest about youth electoral engagement beyond 2016, and examined the implications for the future of our political parties, public institutions, schools, and civic health.

After the session, panelists took audience questions.

Read CIRCLE’s full analysis of young voters in the 2016 General Election.