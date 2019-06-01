The inaugural meeting of SDG leadership cities

On April 3-6, 2019, Brookings hosted an international meeting of city leaders in Bellagio, Italy. The convening focused on local application of the 2030 Agenda among a select group of cities at the vanguard of local implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The targets and outcomes of the SDGs are set at the national level to drive environmental, economic, and social sustainability. However, these leadership cities, among many others around the world, are harnessing the power of SDGs as a blueprint for their local progress.

The goal of the meeting was to foster a collaborative and informative atmosphere where city leaders could share pressing challenges, opportunities, and lessons learned from their journey implementing the SDGs locally. The different agenda topics each took advantage of the diverse group of cities involved:

Session I: Setting the stage: A Closer Look at the Preparatory Survey Results

Session II: Aligning against the SDGs: Translating a Global Agenda to the Local Context

Session III: Using Analysis to Focus SDG Efforts

Session IV: Small Group: Aligning, Analyzing, Measuring

Session V: Taking Action to Achieve the Goals

Session VI: Mobilizing Resources: New Avenues for Financing and Partnerships

Session VII: Telling the Story

Session VIII: Creating the Movement

Download the full agenda and more information on the convening

After the meeting adjourned, Brookings consolidated the outcomes and recommendations into a policy brief, “Shaping the Global Agenda to Maximize City Leadership on the SDGs,” providing key takeaways for those undertaking or supporting local implementation of the SDGs. Brookings also gathered a list of innovations from city officials to spark the creativity of other cities localizing the SDGs.

This SDG leadership cities convening was unique in that it brought together the city leaders themselves for meaningful sharing and transparent discussion on the SDGs, with additional similar engagements planned for 2019 and 2020.

Thanks to the Rockefeller Foundation for use of the Rockefeller Bellagio Center for this gathering.

