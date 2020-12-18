The future of liberal democracy: A conversation with G. John Ikenberry

President-elect Joe Biden faces a structural crisis to the liberal international order that will test his ability to restore its global institutions and ensure their survival after he leaves office. The rise of nationalist-populist movements; the growing great power rivalry between the United States and China; and the social, economic, and security pressures unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic all raise questions about the long-term viability of liberal democracy across the world.

In his new book, “A World Safe for Democracy: Liberal Internationalism and the Crises of Global Order,” renowned Princeton University Professor G. John Ikenberry argues that in a 21st century marked by rising economic and security interdependence, liberal internationalism remains the most viable project to protect liberal democracy.

On January 4, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host Ikenberry to discuss his book, the challenges confronting the incoming Biden administration, and what should be done to fortify liberal democracy in an increasingly turbulent international environment.

Viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #Democracy.