 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Upcoming Event

Revitalizing America’s alliances

On March 19, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host a joint event between the Brookings-Robert Bosch Foundation Trans-Atlantic Initiative and the Bridging the Gap New Voices in National Security Initiative, featuring a keynote conversation between Congressman Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Brookings Robert Bosch Senior Visiting Fellow and Bridging the Gap Senior Adviser James Goldgeier on the role of Congress in rebuilding alliances.

The conversation will be followed by an expert panel, moderated by Brookings Senior Fellow Tanvi Madan, assessing the Biden administration’s approach to revitalizing alliances and examining issues of alliance management, burden sharing, reassurance and credibility, and coalitions of like-minded partners, among others. Questions from the audience will follow both the keynote conversation and the panel.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using the hashtag #USAlliances.

Agenda

Keynote conversation

Panel discussion

Panelist

Victor Cha

Senior Vice President and Korea Chair - Center for Strategic and International Studies

Vice Dean for Faculty and Graduate Affairs and D.S.-Song - KF Professor of Government - Georgetown University

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

More

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings