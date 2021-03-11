Revitalizing America’s alliances
On March 19, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host a joint event between the Brookings-Robert Bosch Foundation Trans-Atlantic Initiative and the Bridging the Gap New Voices in National Security Initiative, featuring a keynote conversation between Congressman Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Brookings Robert Bosch Senior Visiting Fellow and Bridging the Gap Senior Adviser James Goldgeier on the role of Congress in rebuilding alliances.
The conversation will be followed by an expert panel, moderated by Brookings Senior Fellow Tanvi Madan, assessing the Biden administration’s approach to revitalizing alliances and examining issues of alliance management, burden sharing, reassurance and credibility, and coalitions of like-minded partners, among others. Questions from the audience will follow both the keynote conversation and the panel.
Agenda
Keynote conversation
James Goldgeier
Robert Bosch Senior Visiting Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Panel discussion
Victor Cha
Senior Vice President and Korea Chair - Center for Strategic and International Studies
Vice Dean for Faculty and Graduate Affairs and D.S.-Song - KF Professor of Government - Georgetown University
Zack Cooper
Research Fellow - American Enterprise Institute
Co-Director - Alliance for Securing Democracy
Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer
Director of Research, Transatlantic Security and Director of the Paris Office - German Marshall Fund of the United States
Sara Bjerg Moller
Assistant Professor - School of Diplomacy and International Relations, Seton Hall University
Tanvi Madan
Director - The India Project
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
