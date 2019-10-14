Reverse mortgages: Promise, problems, and proposals for a better market

Many households approach retirement age with inadequate financial resources, but substantial equity in their residence along with a preference to remain in their homes. For these households, retirement planning presents the challenge of deciding between staying in their home or having sufficient income. In theory, reverse mortgages offer a solution whereby older homeowners can “age in place,” while also consuming their housing equity. Yet, despite their theoretical appeal, few Americans take out reverse mortgages—in part due to historical concerns about high fees and high foreclosure rates. Additionally, the program suffers from ongoing challenges over the cost, with several rounds of reforms implemented in the wake of the housing crisis.

