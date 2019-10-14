 Skip to main content
Reverse mortgages: Promise, problems, and proposals for a better market

Many households approach retirement age with inadequate financial resources, but substantial equity in their residence along with a preference to remain in their homes. For these households, retirement planning presents the challenge of deciding between staying in their home or having sufficient income. In theory, reverse mortgages offer a solution whereby older homeowners can “age in place,” while also consuming their housing equity. Yet, despite their theoretical appeal, few Americans take out reverse mortgages—in part due to historical concerns about high fees and high foreclosure rates. Additionally, the program suffers from ongoing challenges over the cost, with several rounds of reforms implemented in the wake of the housing crisis.

On Monday, October 28, Brookings will feature a wide-ranging discussion on the pros and cons of reverse mortgages and proposals to improve the workings of this market. Debra Whitman of AARP will deliver the keynote address, followed by paper presentations by Stephanie Moulton and Donald Haurin of Ohio State University and Thomas Davidoff of the University of British Columbia. After their presentations, Chris Mayer of Columbia and Laurie Goodman of the Urban Institute will join the authors for a panel discussion to explore how policies can contribute to retirement security. Martin Baily of Brookings and Ben Harris of the Kellogg School of Management will release a framing paper on the topic and moderate the event.

Agenda

Introduction

Keynote speaker

Debra Whitman

Executive Vice President and Chief Public Policy Officer - AARP

Paper presentations

Stephanie Moulton

Associate Professor and Director of Doctoral Studies - The Ohio State University

Panel discussion

Laurie Goodman

Vice President of Housing Finance Policy - Urban Institute

Stephanie Moulton

Associate Professor and Director of Doctoral Studies - The Ohio State University

Christopher J. Mayer

Paul Milstein Professor of Real Estate; Professor of Finance - Columbia Business School

Moderator

Ben Harris

Executive Director of the Kellogg Public-Private Initiative - Northwestern University

