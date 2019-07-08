Public attitudes on US manufacturing

The manufacturing sector in United States continues to play a significant role in our nation’s economic life, creating valuable jobs at a time when the economy is undergoing major changes. In the face of rising automation, rapidly evolving technology, and an ongoing trade war, debates surrounding the manufacturing industry, its workforce, and its economic effects remain at the center of national and global discussions.

On July 17, Governance Studies at Brookings will host an event on public attitudes toward manufacturing and how the U.S. public views the sector. Scholars will unveil the results of a national survey, and panelists will discuss perceptions based on age, geography, and gender. They will also assess what the results mean for manufacturing in general and the workforce in particular.

The event marks the eighth annual John Hazen White Forum on Public Policy, which convenes leaders from academia, business, and government to discuss and identify solutions to the United States’ most pressing challenges facing the manufacturing industry.

After each session, panelists will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.