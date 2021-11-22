 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Upcoming Event

North Korea in a new era of US-South Korea partnership

In May 2021, the United States and South Korea issued a joint statement that articulated an expansion of their alliance relationship to address various regional security concerns. Under a new era of expanded U.S.-South Korea partnership, how will the two countries navigate their strategic interests on the Korean Peninsula?

On December 2, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution and the East Asia Institute (EAI) will co-host a distinguished panel of experts from the U.S. and South Korea to discuss the North Korea variable in U.S.-South Korea cooperation, U.S.-China strategic competition and its impact on the Korean Peninsula, and the future role of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

Viewers can register for the webinar from EAI’s website here.

Agenda

Opening remarks

Sohn Yul

President - East Asia Institute

Professor - Yonsei University

Panel discussion

Panelist

Jihwan Hwang

Professor, International Relations - University of Seoul

Panelist

Jina Kim

Professor - Hankuk University of Foreign Studies

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

More

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings