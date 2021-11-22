North Korea in a new era of US-South Korea partnership
In May 2021, the United States and South Korea issued a joint statement that articulated an expansion of their alliance relationship to address various regional security concerns. Under a new era of expanded U.S.-South Korea partnership, how will the two countries navigate their strategic interests on the Korean Peninsula?
On December 2, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution and the East Asia Institute (EAI) will co-host a distinguished panel of experts from the U.S. and South Korea to discuss the North Korea variable in U.S.-South Korea cooperation, U.S.-China strategic competition and its impact on the Korean Peninsula, and the future role of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.
Agenda
Opening remarks
Panel discussion
Andrew Yeo
Visiting Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies
Sue Mi Terry
Director of the Hyundai Motor-Korea Foundation Center for Korean History and Public Policy - Wilson Center
Soo Kim
Policy Analyst - RAND
Jihwan Hwang
Professor, International Relations - University of Seoul
Jina Kim
Professor - Hankuk University of Foreign Studies
