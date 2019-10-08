Ireland’s circles of connection — the EU, the UK, and the US

Three years after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, the terms of Brexit and the future relationship between the U.K. and the EU remain uncertain. The upcoming European Council summit on October 17 and 18 will be crucial for the next stage of Brexit, as the October 31 deadline for the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU approaches. For Ireland, Brexit presents thorny challenges, in particular with regards to maintaining the open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, as well as the peace in Northern Ireland that this open border helps to uphold, while safeguarding Ireland’s place in the EU’s single market.

On Thursday, October 17, the Center on the United States and Europe (CUSE) at Brookings will host Ireland’s Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. Minister Donohoe will outline the challenges and opportunities for Ireland presented by the uncertainty of Brexit, set against the backdrop of a larger debate around the future of globalization. Following these remarks, CUSE Director Thomas Wright will join him for a conversation. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.

This event is part of the Brookings – Robert Bosch Foundation Transatlantic Initiative, which aims to build up and expand resilient networks and trans-Atlantic activities to analyze and work on issues concerning trans-Atlantic relations and social cohesion in Europe and the United States.