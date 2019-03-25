How will emerging technologies affect the future of work?

Digital technologies are accelerating at a rapid rate. Autonomous vehicles are being tested in major cities, e-commerce is taking a higher percentage of retail sales, and automation is affecting sectors from restaurants to manufacturing. These developments are making many people nervous about the future of work in America. What kinds of skills will people need in the digital economy? How should we think about education and worker retraining? Do we need new types of public policies to deal with workforce ramifications?

On April 12, The Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution hosted a discussion featuring experts on the future of work. Panelists talked about trends in emerging technologies and how robots, AI, and automation will affect the workforce. After the discussion, panelists answered questions from the audience.