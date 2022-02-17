Framing America’s policy on Xinjiang

Countries and institutions around the world — including the United States — have expressed grave concern about the Chinese government’s policies targeting ethnic Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang. The Chinese government claims that its restrictive policies are vital to the region’s social stability and internal security. What is happening on the ground in Xinjiang today? How should America respond to China’s ongoing actions in Xinjiang? What tools and strategies – if any – could compel Beijing to alter its approach toward Xinjiang? What leverage does the U.S. and other global actors have to influence China’s cost/benefit calculus for its current approach to Xinjiang?

On February 24, the John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings will host a panel of experts to discuss America’s approach to addressing China’s actions in Xinjiang. Brookings President John R. Allen will provide opening remarks, which will be followed by a panel discussion about how the United States and others might respond.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsChina.