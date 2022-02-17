Framing America’s policy on Xinjiang
Countries and institutions around the world — including the United States — have expressed grave concern about the Chinese government’s policies targeting ethnic Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang. The Chinese government claims that its restrictive policies are vital to the region’s social stability and internal security. What is happening on the ground in Xinjiang today? How should America respond to China’s ongoing actions in Xinjiang? What tools and strategies – if any – could compel Beijing to alter its approach toward Xinjiang? What leverage does the U.S. and other global actors have to influence China’s cost/benefit calculus for its current approach to Xinjiang?
On February 24, the John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings will host a panel of experts to discuss America’s approach to addressing China’s actions in Xinjiang. Brookings President John R. Allen will provide opening remarks, which will be followed by a panel discussion about how the United States and others might respond.
Cathy Feingold
Director of the International Department - AFL-CIO
Jewher Ilham
Author
Sophie Richardson
China Director - Human Rights Watch
Ryan Hass
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
The Michael H. Armacost Chair
Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies
Nonresident Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School
The competitors [those who advocate competition with China] understand that the United States is in a prolonged competition with China that we have to win but could lose [...] They feel a sense of urgency and the need to make big plays to shape the strategic environment, even if it’s difficult. It’s not enough just to maintain the status quo — China’s not standing still, and neither can the United States.