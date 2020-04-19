COVID-19: Implications for peace and security in the Middle East

The Covid-19 pandemic could not have come at a worse time for the Middle East. Since the US-led international coalition defeated ISIS, the Middle East and North Africa is still struggling to achieve a lasting peace. Much of the region is still engulfed in ongoing conflict. The civil war has not ended in Syria, while Libya and Yemen are mired in proxy wars that have produced untold humanitarian crises. The humanitarian cost of these ongoing conflicts cannot be understated: hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions have been displaced. The number of those who have been forced into a life of destitution and misery is far greater. Syria’s war has displaced more than 12 million people (half its population) both internally and externally. A total of 6.5 million more have been internally displaced in Iraq and Yemen. In Libya, more than 435,000 people have been displaced. Many regional countries have neglected public healthcare for years, which could soon shatter under the weight of a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases. Far from pushing these conflicts toward peace, the Covid-19 pandemic could be a conflict-multiplier as belligerents move to weaponize the crisis, intensify and expand their contestations over territories and resources. The Middle East faces a potential moment of reckoning.

The Brookings Doha Center is pleased to invite you to a webinar discussion on the implications of Covid-19 for regional peace and security. What are the short and long-term implications of the pandemic for regional security? How can regional and international powers mitigate the fallout from the pandemic? Will the crisis expand and intensify existing conflicts or could it become a rallying call for conflict resolution? How can vulnerable communities be protected? These questions, and others, will be addressed by a distinguished panel of experts.