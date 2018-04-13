Agricultural development: Smart investing for global food security
Past Event
While rural people hold the key to realizing a future without hunger and poverty in the developing world, rural farmers remain disproportionately poor and food insecurity is rising in many countries. For this reason, multilateral intervention in support of food security and nutrition is vital.
The most enduring solutions for feeding people and reducing extreme poverty in low-income countries entail efforts that empower rural farmers to increase their productive capacities. The goal of doubling of small-holder productivity is targeted in the Sustainable Development Goals. This objective can only be achieved by mobilizing more resources. On April 23, a panel of experts discussed the issues and constraints such efforts entail. IFAD’s President Gilbert F. Houngbo explained how his organization can scale up contributions and impact aimed at improving the lives of the world’s rural people. Other panelists discussed the changes in institutions, markets, and investment necessary to underpin the delivery of food and jobs by transforming agrifood systems in the developing world.
Agenda
Panel discussion
Johannes F. Linn
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Gilbert F. Houngbo
President - International Fund for Agricultural Development
Karen Brooks
Director, Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research Program on Policies, Institutions, and Markets led by the International Food Policy Research Institute
Julie Howard
Senior Adviser - Global Food Security Project, Center for Strategic & International Studies
Senior adviser to the associate provost and dean for international studies and programs - Michigan State University
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.