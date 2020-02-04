Addressing structural racism in America’s public policy institutions

Currently serving his fourth term in the United States Congress, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is a tireless advocate for social and economic justice. Since his arrival in Congress, he has been at the forefront of a wide range of important issues, such as combating voter suppression, developing meaningful police reform, and expanding economic opportunity for all Americans. In 2018, he worked with top Republicans on Capitol Hill and the White House as the lead Democratic sponsor of the First Step Act—the most far-reaching criminal justice reform passed in a decade.

On February 6, as part of the Brookings Institution’s celebration of Black History Month, Rep. Jeffries, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, will join David M. Rubenstein Fellow Rashawn Ray for a fireside chat to discuss how lawmakers can address historic inequities in public policy and help combat racism in America.

Questions from the audience will follow their conversation. This event will be live webcast.