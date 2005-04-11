The 2005 U.S.-Islamic World Forum was held on April 10-12 in Doha, Qatar, and hosted more than 160 leaders from the United States and 35 Muslim countries. It was a diverse and distinguished group, with the attendees ranging from ministers of governments and CEOs of corporations to deans of universities and editors of newspapers.

These luminaries from the fields of politics, business, civil society, academia, science, and the news media participated in sessions which assessed the state of U.S.–Islamic world relations, the Middle East peace process, progress in political and economic reform, the impact of elections, security, good governance, human development, and the role of the press and public opinion. In addition, special leader seminars were convened on science and technology issues and business and economic concerns.