From the Iran nuclear deal to a Middle East Zone? Lessons from the JCPOA for an ME WMDFZ

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) explicitly states that it “should not be considered as setting precedents for any other state or for fundamental principles of international law.” However, its unique negotiations process, provisions, and implementation created an important set of tools that could provide valuable insights and lessons for a Middle East Weapons of mass Destruction Free Zone (ME WMDFZ). Understanding these tools in a regional context based on the JCPOA experience could provide ME WMDFZ negotiators and researchers important additional tools, ideas, and lessons learned on the road toward negotiating a Zone treaty. Published by the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, this series explores lessons from the JCPOA for the ME WMDFZ through essays focusing on five key themes, including the Iran nuclear deal’s negotiating process, structure and format; nuclear fuel cycle activities and research; safeguards and verification; nuclear cooperation; and compliance and enforcement.

