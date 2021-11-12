US-China Nuclear Relations: The Impact of Strategic Triangles

Though China remains a relatively weak nuclear power, it has in recent years become central to U.S. strategic policymaking. What explains this shift? How is the U.S.-China strategic nuclear relationship evolving? What role do other states play in shaping it?

To address these questions, the authors of U.S.-China Nuclear Relations (Lynne Reinner Publishers) examine a series of strategic triangles involving China, the U.S., and one or more key third actors (among them, Australia, India, Iran, Japan, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, South Korea, and Taiwan). Their work also critically highlights the challenges and opportunities facing Washington and Beijing in this increasingly complex security arena.

Learn more about the book here.