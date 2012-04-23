Global Employment Trends for Youth

This report examines the vulnerability of youth to unemployment and the shortage of decent work. It shows where progress has or has not been made in terms of tapping the energy, talent, and creativity of young people for the benefit of the economy’s productive potential. It updates the world and regional youth labor market indicators and gives detailed analyses of longer-term trends in youth population, labor force, and employment, while providing a first glimpse at new estimates of working poverty among youth.

The report shows that the impacts of the economic crisis have been disproportionately severe for young people around the world. It also offers valuable lessons learned from evaluating youth employment programs.