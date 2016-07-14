Circus Maximus
The Economic Gamble Behind Hosting the Olympics and the World Cup
An updated and expanded analysis of the economic tensions behind the Olympics and the World Cup games.
Andrew Zimbalist looks beyond the headlines of two of the world’s most beloved sporting events: the Olympics and the World Cup.
In the updated and expanded edition of his bestselling book, Circus Maximus: The Economic Gamble Behind Hosting the Olympics and the World Cup, Zimbalist tackles the bogus claim that cities chosen to host these high-profile sporting events experience an economic windfall. In this new edition he takes aim at the outrageous FIFA scandal, Boston’s bid for the 2024 summer Olympics, and the criticism surrounding the 2015 Women’s World Cup.
Circus Maximus focuses on major cities, like London and Barcelona, that have previously hosted these sporting events, to provide context for cities like Tokyo and Rio de Janerio, which are currently bearing the weight of exploding expenses, corruption, and protests. Zimbalist offers a sobering and candid look at the Olympics and the World Cup from outside the echo chamber.
Praise for Circus Maximus
Even appropriately jaded readers are likely to be shocked by the evidence ...which reveals the magnitude of the deception that precedes these events and the disappointment that follows.”—The Economist
A remarkable study that exposes the extraordinary chicanery and dodgy dealing behind staging the Olympics and the World Cup
—The Guardian
Anyone in our broad metropolitan region who worries about the development binge that treats our unique area as a mega-mall for paving over, or who worries about the corrupting influence that commercialization has brought to all amateur sports should read this book.
—The Washington Times
A slim yet persuasive book that seeks to set out the "economic gamble behind hosting the Olympics and the World Cup." And it succeeds; indeed, it succeeds to such an extent that the reader can't help but wonder why on earth any vaguely sensible city or country would want to play any part in such an expensive business.
—SB Nation
“Circus Maximus’’ ought to be required reading for the city and state officials anxious to bring the Olympics to Boston.
—The Boston Globe
Pssst. Wanna buy a velodrome cheap? Andrew Zimbalist's penetrating examination of how the International Olympic Committee and FIFA have sweet-talked cities and nations into hosting their extravaganzas is absolutely devastating in its ugly detail.—Frank Deford, Author and Commentator
Sport analytics freaks and millennial's unite! Not to mention lovers of the Olympics and the World Cup. This is a book you will want to read in one sitting. And, speaking of relevance, you can learn major ideas from principles of micro and macroeconomics by reading this book. Anyone who wants to teach these subjects can use "Circus Maximus" alongside any textbook there by teaching very hot applications and making the experience more fun!
—Deborah A. Freund, PhD, Paul O'Neill-Alcoa Chair in Policy Analysis Senior Principal Researcher