Parents are time squeezed, these policies can help

As many companies consider or implement a return to work, ensuring that there is a strong infrastructure in place to support working parents is at the forefront of the policy conversation. As our economy continues to rebound, it is more important than ever that the basic needs of all caregivers are met. Richard Reeves and Isabel Sawhill outline several policies that can ease the pressure on caregivers and working parents in A New Contract with the Middle Class. They discuss the need for paid family leave, schooldays matching workdays, universal pre-K, subsidized childcare and mid-career sabbaticals.

P Pulcherie Bekono Former Intern - Center on Children and Families, Economic Studies, Brookings Institution Morgan Welch Senior Research Assistant & Project Coordinator - Center on Children and Families, Economic Studies, Brookings Institution Hannah Van Drie Former Senior Center Coordinator - Center on Children & Families, Future of the Middle Class Initiative

Squeezed for time

Women’s labor force participation has risen over 20 percentage points since the 1970s. Over 40 percent of mothers are the sole or primary breadwinner and 70 percent of couples are now dual earners. As Reeves and Sawhill show, while this shift has been beneficial to families’ incomes, working parents now feel a greater time pressure as they are pressed to juggle work, child care, and household responsibilities, with most of the burden falling on women (in her work, Sawhill dubbed this phenomenon “the time squeeze”). The time squeeze has been worsened by outdated and ill-adapted policies and lack of support that recognize the rise in dual-earning couples and pressures faced by working parents, namely the lack of a federal paid leave policy, mismatched work and schooldays, and the sparseness of quality child care and pre-K programs.

The pandemic brought these issues to the surface as working parents, and especially mothers, were left to navigate work and care for their children with schools and child care centers closed. As Bauer et al. show in a recent analysis using The Hamilton Project and Future of the Middle Class Initiative’s Survey of Mothers with Young Children, of the mothers surveyed in 2020, more than 16 percent reported that someone in their household left their job due to child-care responsibilities. And for those still in the labor force during the pandemic, either working from home or as an essential worker, 70 percent reported that it was difficult to balance work and family.

Building a care infrastructure

In A New Contract with the Middle Class, Reeves and Sawhill propose policies that could ease the time squeeze for working parents and create a system that supports families as the nation recovers from the pandemic.

Paid Leave. Reeves and Sawhill suggest twenty days of paid leave for any purpose, including illness. This would provide relief to millions of families and allow some time for them to mentally recover from the aftermath of a yearlong pandemic.

The time is now

Before the pandemic, working parents, and especially women, were squeezed for time, juggling work and child and household responsibilities without adequate support. As child care centers and schools shut down, and many companies resumed operations online, working and single parents struggled to keep up, with many exiting the labor force as a result. As many workers begin to return to the office, Reeves and Sawhill outline a plan to meet the imminent need for a robust care infrastructure. By providing paid sick and family leave, encouraging mid-career sabbaticals to allocate time across the life cycle, investing in universal pre-K and subsidized child care, and aligning school days and workdays, Reeves and Sawhill argue that working parents will be better equipped to balance work and home life.