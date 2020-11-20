Post-election town hall: Possible policy impacts on the social determinants of health

The social determinants of health (SDOH) – non-clinical factors, such as housing, transportation, etc. that influence health – have been featured increasingly in recent years in regulations, legislation, waivers, and programs at all levels of government.

What will the election results mean for these efforts?

As part of our Building Healthy Neighborhoods project, Brookings Senior Fellow Stuart Butler speaks with three veteran experts to assess how the results of the 2020 election might impact efforts to advance SDOH approaches to health care. Our panelists, who bring a broad range and depth of expertise, include: