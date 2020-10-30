A conversation with Henri-Paul Normandin, director of international relations for the city of Montreal

On October 14, Max Bouchet, a senior policy analyst in the Brookings Global Economy and Development program, hosted Henri-Paul Normandin, director for international relations for the city of Montreal for a discussion of his experience as a city diplomat and the role that cities play in achieving global agendas.

Watch the whole conversation here or read the highlights below.

After a long career as a Canadian diplomat that led him to serve as both ambassador to Haiti and ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Henri-Paul Normandin was appointed by newly-elected Mayor Valerie Plante in 2017 to lead Montreal’s international relations. As a global city connected to foreign locations through flows of trade, investments, people, and ideas, Montreal is a city fluent in cross-border networks.

Max Bouchet Senior Policy Analyst - Global Economy and Development K Kaitlyn Pendrak Carnegie Fellowship Extern - Global Economy and Development

Most city leaders find it hard to communicate to residents the value of city networking and global city cooperation. Global affairs often feel distant to local communities, and this requires city diplomats such as Henri-Paul Normandin to be clear about the value and impact of their activity.