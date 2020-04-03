Official jobless figures will miss the economic pain of the pandemic

An estimated 46 million Americans have already been laid off or seen a reduction in hours as a result of COVID-19, according to Gallup survey data collected from March 27 to March 31, 2020. This amounts to around 28% of workers.

But these massive losses are unlikely to register in the official data from our federal agencies. The Gallup data suggest that as many as 40 million of those laid off or facing reduced hours will not be officially considered unemployed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) because they are not actively looking for work.

Conventional unemployment measures will show bad news

The current unemployment rate in the United States was measured in February 2020 and stands at 3.5%. Under the BLS definition, what the means is at that time, 5.8 million people were looking for work but not currently employed. Another 95 million adults in February were considered out of the labor force and not included in the unemployment rate.

Unemployment is rising as a result of the social distancing policies and behaviors designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Some of this is being captured by conventional metrics. During the week ending on March 21, initial claims for unemployment skyrocketed from a typical week of 350,000 to 2.9 million. Another 5.8 million claims were filed in the week ending March 28. If each additional claim is added to the 5.8 million people already unemployed in February, it would suggest an unemployment rate of 5.3% for the week ending March 21 and 8.8% for the week ending March 28.

Gallup also tracks unemployment rates, and our polling data was well-aligned with the BLS February unemployment rate as late as March 13. Gallup’s measure of unemployment has increased rapidly since the middle of March as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exploded . Gallup data shows rising unemployment culminating at 7% from March 27th to March 31st:

COVID raises unemployment

These figures are alarming enough—given the short time period in which they have taken place. But they do not capture the full scale of the economic damage being inflicted on American workers.

Economic side effects: lost hours and jobs

Starting on March 27th, Gallup expanded the range of employment-related questions to people who report that they are not working, reflecting growing uncertainty about how people would answer the standard employment questions if their employer temporarily laid them off or placed them on furlough.

We also started asking people directly whether they had been laid off or faced reduced hours as a result of the coronavirus. A small portion of adults (1%) said they were permanently laid off, roughly 3 million people. A much larger percentage (9%) of U.S. adults said they had been temporarily laid off. This represents roughly 22 million people. Another 13% (or about 31 million) said their working hours had been cut as a result of the virus.

All together, we estimate that 46 million people have been either laid off or had their hours reduced. That’s approximately 28% of workers, and 19% of the U.S. adult population. Half the workers in the most severely affected industries—arts, design, entertainment, sports; restaurants, accommodations; retail; and transportation—report being laid off or given reduced hours.

Not in the official numbers

Conventional metrics from the BLS will not capture most of these changes, because few of these workers report being unemployed and looking for work (the BLS definition of unemployment).

Among those who are permanently laid off, we find that 66% of them report being unemployed and looking for work, but that still misses many. Almost one in five (17%) report that they worked full-time during the previous week—presumably before they were permanently laid off. It is possible that next week these people would also report being unemployed and looking for work.

Conventional measures will almost entirely miss those who are temporarily laid off. Only 20% of this group report being unemployed and looking for work. The plurality (38%) report being unemployed but not looking for work, exactly what you would expect of someone who anticipates being rehired. Indeed, 64% of people who say they are temporarily laid off say it is “very likely” they will be able to return to their job after the coronavirus crisis is over (compared to only 4% of those saying they were permanently laid off). One-third of furloughed (or temporarily laid off) workers reported being employed during the previous week, which may reflect the somewhat ambiguous status of their situation—or the fast-moving changes. In either case, I estimate that nearly 18 million U.S. adults have temporarily lost their jobs, but will not be counted as unemployed by the BLS because they do not indicate they are actively looking for work.

From a data classification perspective, these temporarily laid off workers are in a similar situation as many Federal government employees when the government shuts down as a result of Congressional budgetary conflict: BLS did not consider furloughed Federal workers to be unemployed. The key difference here is that this shut-down extends far beyond the Federal government, and has an even less certain end date.

Finally, the standard unemployment metrics will not capture the economic harm to those who have seen reduced working hours. The BLS does collect data on hours worked and income. Aggregated measures of both are likely to drop from February to March, but that won’t tell us how many workers saw a loss in income or which industry they work in.

Many workers harmed by COVID are not looking for work

Employment status in the last seven days of people who faced lay off or reduced hours as a result of COVID-19 Permanently laid off Temporarily laid off Reduced hours Laid off or reduced hours Employed 17% 34% 74% 60% Out of workforce (retired, taking care of family, student) 11% 8% 5% 7% Unemployed/laid off but looking for work 66% 20% 8% 14% Unemployed/laid off and not looking for work 6% 38% 12% 19% Source: Gallup Panel, March 27-31, 2020. Sample size is 5,956 adults.

Better worker tracking for better economic policy

Policymakers need accurate measures of the economic harm from the pandemic. At this point, it is very difficult to know how much worse things will get. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act budgeted $2.5 trillion in economic relief. A large portion ($349 billion) has been made available under the Paycheck Protection Program, which allows the self-employed and business with 500 workers or less to obtain refundable loans through private banks to cover their payroll and other expenses.

Further complicating official statistics, the CARES Act also expands who is eligible to receive unemployment insurance—and many states are as well. Workers facing reduced hours or even workers who are sick or taking care of infected family members may receive unemployment insurance compensation, whether or not they are unemployed.

It remains to be seen whether or not businesses and workers will take up the provisions set out in the CARES act and whether or not they stabilize employment relationships and benefits. In order to know, we will need data that is generally not captured by our federal statistical agencies.

Author would like to thank Jeff Jones and Jenny Marlar of Gallup for comments on earlier draft.