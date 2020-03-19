What’s the Fed doing in response to the COVID-19 crisis? What more could it do?

The coronavirus crisis has escalated sharply in the U.S., with school closures, event cancellations, and mandatory work-from-home policies. A recession is inevitable. The Federal Reserve has stepped in, saying , “The coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States. The Federal Reserve is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and business.”

What tools does the Fed have, and what have they done with them?

Why are the Fed’s actions important?

The steps that have been taken by federal, state, and local officials to mitigate the spread of the virus will limit spending and hurt the incomes of businesses and households, leading to a recession. The Fed is trying to ensure that credit continues to flow to households and businesses during this difficult time and that the financial system doesn’t amplify the shock to the economy. It also wants to do what it can to limit the permanent damage to the economy so that when the pandemic recedes, the economy can grow again, and supply goods and services to meet demand. As our colleague Ben Bernanke, the former Fed chair, said (in so many words) during the global financial crisis: we didn’t set out to save Wall Street, but in order to save Main Street, we had to save Wall Street.

In many other countries, most of the credit flows through the banks. In the U.S., a lot flows through the capital markets, so the Fed is trying to keep them functioning as smoothly as possible. As another one of our colleagues, Don Kohn, former Federal Reserve Vice Chair, said recently:

“The Treasury market in particular is the foundation for trading in many other securities markets in the U.S. and around the world; if it’s disrupted, the functioning of every market will be impaired. The Fed’s purchase of securities is explicitly aimed at improving the functioning of the Treasury and MBS markets, where market liquidity had been well below par in recent days.”

When financial markets are clogged, firms tend to draw on bank lines of credit, and that can lead banks to sell Treasury and other securities or pull back on other loans. Boeing Company, for instance, drew down a $13.8 billion credit line with its banks, and it was not alone. Micron Technology, Hilton, and Air France-KLM Group, among others, all drew from their revolving credit facilities. The Fed is supplying unlimited liquidity to the banks, so they can meet credit drawdowns and relieve any balance sheet strain.

What more can the Fed do?

The Fed’s powers and tools, as impressive as they are, aren’t sufficient to cope with the economic harm of the COVID-19 crisis. That’s why there is likely to be a big fiscal response from Congress and the President—spending increases and perhaps checks to every household. As Powell said when the Fed cut rates nearly to zero, “Monetary policy has a role…Our original role was providing liquidity to financial systems when they are under stress. And that’s really part of what we did today. The other role is to support demand through lower interest rates, and we did that… We do think fiscal response is critical… Typically fiscal policy does play a major role when there are downturns. You’ve seen that in many past downturns. And that’s beyond just the automatic stabilizers. Sometimes fiscal policy comes in on a discretionary basis. And that will probably need to be the case here as well.”

But the Fed does have a few more moves left.

On the monetary policy front, there’s not a lot left. The Fed could cut interest rates below zero—essentially charging a fee for any bank that puts money on deposit at the Fed. Several other central banks have moved to negative rates, but the Fed has said it probably won’t. The Fed also could increase its purchases of long-term Treasury debt and mortgage-backed securities to push long-term interest rates down, but those rates already are very low.

Still, as Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen, both former Fed chairs and now our colleagues at the Hutchins Center, outlined recently in the Financial Times, there is more that the Fed could do.

Here are some steps the Fed could take: