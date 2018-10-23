Brookings survey finds 57 percent say they have seen fake news during 2018 elections and 19 percent believe it has influenced their vote

The subject of fake news has sparked considerable discussion over the last two years. Following revelations of foreign government meddling and online disinformation campaigns, there is concern regarding the sources of false information and the possible impact on voters. Political observers worry that U.S. elections are being disrupted and democracy is being undermined.

To examine this topic just a few weeks before the 2018 midterm elections, researchers at the Brookings Institution undertook a national poll and asked a series of questions about the prevalence of fake news, shifts since 2016, sources of fake news, and how to combat disinformation campaigns.

The survey was an online U.S. national poll undertaken with 2,024 adult internet users between October 14 to 16, 2018. It was overseen by Darrell M. West, vice president of Governance Studies and director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution and the author of The Future of Work: Robots, AI, and Automation. Responses were weighted using gender, age, and region to match the demographics of the national internet population as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey.

Prevalence of fake news and impact on vote

Fifty-seven percent say they have seen fake news during the 2018 elections and 19 percent believe it has influenced how they plan to vote. In addition, 42 percent think there now is more fake news than in 2016.

Related TechTank Will robots and AI take your job? The economic and political consequences of automation

Media & Journalism How to combat fake news and disinformation

TechTank How to address new privacy issues raised by artificial intelligence and machine learning

There are some differences by gender and age. Men (59 percent) are slightly more likely than women (56 percent) to see fake news. Of the age groups, senior citizens (60 percent) are more likely than young people (50 percent) to see fake news.

Regarding vote impact, men (23 percent) were more likely than women (16 percent) to say fake news has influenced their vote. Senior citizens (22 percent) are more likely than those aged 35 to 54 (15 percent) to claim fake news has influenced them.

Who generates fake news?

We asked who they thought generates the most fake news in terms of political party, ideology, and country. Thirty-two percent believe Republicans generate the most fake news, 32 percent cite Democrats, 2 percent name independents, and 34 percent are unsure.

In terms of ideology, 33 percent believe liberals generate the most fake news, 30 percent say conservatives, 2 percent name moderates, and 35 percent aren’t sure.

Forty-six percent see Russia as the country generating the most fake news, compared to 21 percent who name some other country, 16 percent who cite North Korea, 13 percent say China, and 4 percent claim it is Iran.

How much of a threat to democracy?

Forty-five percent believe fake news is very much a threat to democracy, 28 percent say it is somewhat of a threat, 10 believe it is not very much of a threat, and 17 percent are unsure.

Believe technology firms and government should do more to protect people

Sixty percent believe major technology companies should be doing more to protect people from fake news and 56 percent think the U.S. government should be doing more to safeguard people.

Change in information acquisition to protect themselves from fake news

Forty-six percent say they have changed the way they get information in order to protect themselves from fake news, 29 percent have not, and 25 percent are unsure.

Survey Questions and Answers

1. Have you seen fake news during the 2018 elections?

16% definitely no

8% possibly no

10% possibly yes

47% definitely yes

19% don’t know or no answer

2. Do you think there now is:

8% less fake news

34% about the same amount

42% more fake news than in 2016

16% don’t know or no answer

3. Has fake news influenced how you plan to vote in the 2018 elections?

57% definitely no

10% possibly no

4% possibly yes

15% definitely yes

14% don’t know or no answer

4. Who do you think generates the most fake news? (rotate answers)

32% Republicans

2% Independents

32% Democrats

34% don’t know or no answer

5. Who do you think generates the most fake news? (rotate answers)

30% conservatives

2% moderates

33% liberals

35% don’t know or no answer

6. Of organizations outside the United States, which countries do you think generate the most fake news? (rotate answers)

46% Russia

13% China

4% Iran

16% North Korea

21% some other country

7. How much of a threat to democracy do you think fake news is:

10% not very much

28% somewhat

45% very much

17% don’t know or no answer

8. Do you think major technology companies should be doing more to protect people from fake news?

12% definitely no

7% possibly no

17% possibly yes

43% definitely yes

21% don’t know or no answer

9. Do you think the U.S. government should be doing more to protect people from fake news?

14% definitely no

8% possibly no

15% possibly yes

41% definitely yes

22% don’t know or no answer

10. Have you changed the way you get information in order to protect yourself from fake news?

18% definitely no

11% possibly no

15% possibly yes

31% definitely yes

25% don’t know or no answer

Gender:

55.5% male, 44.5% female in sample

47.9% male, 52.1% female in target population

Age:

8.4% 18-24, 15.7% 25-34, 17.7% 35-44, 20.2% 45-54, 20.4% 55-64, 17.6% 65+ in sample

13.9% 18-24, 19.4% 25-34, 17.8% 35-44, 18.3% 45-54, 16.4% 55-64, 14.2% 65+ in target population

Region: