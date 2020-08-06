Watch: Debating what China’s rise means for American interests in Asia

In the newest installment of “More or Less: Debating America’s Role in the World” — in cooperation with the Charles Koch Institute — David M. Rubinstein fellow at Brookings Lindsey Ford and Distinguished Fellow at the Center for the National Interest Paul Heer debate whether China’s rise poses a threat to U.S. interests in East Asia. Ford argues that the United States need not be committed to primacy in East Asia for China to threaten U.S. interests. Heer contends that China’s rise is not a threat, rather a challenge, so long as Washington does not define its interests as maintaining primacy in the region.