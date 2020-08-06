 Skip to main content
Search
Series: Debating America's Role in the World
Photo of U.S. and Chinese flags. June 29, 2019. Photo by Eliot Blondet/ABACAPRESS.COM
Order from Chaos

Watch: Debating what China’s rise means for American interests in Asia

Editor's Note:

To join our mailing list and learn more about the series, please sign up here. Watch the first online debate, on COVID-19’s impacts on the international system, here.

In the newest installment of “More or Less: Debating America’s Role in the World” — in cooperation with the Charles Koch Institute — David M. Rubinstein fellow at Brookings Lindsey Ford and Distinguished Fellow at the Center for the National Interest Paul Heer debate whether China’s rise poses a threat to U.S. interests in East Asia. Ford argues that the United States need not be committed to primacy in East Asia for China to threaten U.S. interests. Heer contends that China’s rise is not a threat, rather a challenge, so long as Washington does not define its interests as maintaining primacy in the region.

Related Content

 

Related Books

Order from Chaos

A how-to guide for managing the end of the post-Cold War era. Read all the Order from Chaos content »

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings