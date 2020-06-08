 Skip to main content
Search
Flames rise near trees during a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew
Order from Chaos

Play the game: A president’s climate quandary

My new Foreign Policy Essay explores why we use fossil fuels and the challenges of moving toward a cleaner energy system. Meaningful political action to combat climate change is hard, requiring carefully balancing goals to maximize public opinion, economic growth, and long-term emissions reductions.

How would you do, if you were in charge? Play the game — “A president’s climate quandary” — to find out!

Related Content

Order from Chaos

A how-to guide for managing the end of the post-Cold War era. Read all the Order from Chaos content »

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings