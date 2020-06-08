My new Foreign Policy Essay explores why we use fossil fuels and the challenges of moving toward a cleaner energy system. Meaningful political action to combat climate change is hard, requiring carefully balancing goals to maximize public opinion, economic growth, and long-term emissions reductions.
How would you do, if you were in charge? Play the game — “A president’s climate quandary” — to find out!
A how-to guide for managing the end of the post-Cold War era. Read all the Order from Chaos content »