 Skip to main content
Search

Tomorrow’s tech policy conversations today

A protester with tapes over his mouth attends a protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi, India, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Podcast: Jillian C. York on free expression on a broken internet
July 30, 2020
Jillian C. York, Kate Klonick, and Quinta Jurecic
A protester with tapes over his mouth attends a protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi, India, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Jillian C. York is a free-expression activist and Director for International Freedom of Expression at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Here, she speaks with Kate Klonick, Assistant Professor of Law at St. John’s University, and Lawfare’s Quinta Jurecic about ongoing debates over disinformation and internet governance. They discuss platform accountability and transparency issues, content moderation as a broken concept, and the problem with focusing platform governance conversations on the United States to the exclusion of much of the rest of the world.