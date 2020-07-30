Podcast: Jillian C. York on free expression on a broken internet

Jillian C. York is a free-expression activist and Director for International Freedom of Expression at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Here, she speaks with Kate Klonick, Assistant Professor of Law at St. John’s University, and Lawfare’s Quinta Jurecic about ongoing debates over disinformation and internet governance. They discuss platform accountability and transparency issues, content moderation as a broken concept, and the problem with focusing platform governance conversations on the United States to the exclusion of much of the rest of the world.