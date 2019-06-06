 Skip to main content
Search
Geography of Jobs
Report

Where jobs are concentrating and why it matters to cities and regions

, , and

Authors

The relationship between place and economy is constantly evolving, and continually shaping the growth, development, and decay of our communities. Today, new ideas and innovations are fostering the creation of products and services that increase productivity and raise overall standards of living. But this digital revolution is also benefiting some industries, workers, and communities over others.

This report aims to help leaders and local stakeholders understand how the changing demands for place are shifting the concentration and dispersal of economic activity within 94 large metropolitan areas from 2004 to 2015—a period of dramatic urban and economic change.

The findings suggest a need for local leaders to embrace policies and investment strategies that advance more concentrated growth patterns, while also supporting transformative placemaking solutions that help such dense places become vibrant communities where businesses and workers thrive.

The full report and this accompanying interactive shed light on four key trends

Job density increased in metropolitan America

Job density trends varied among metropolitan areas

Job density trends varied within metropolitan areas

Job density trends in your metro area are distinct

...

...

Job density trends in your metro area are distinct

Select a metro area

The distinctive characteristics of a metro area’s development pattern and economy animate its job density trends and shape its opportunities for transformative placemaking to benefit residents and businesses.

Interactive by Alec Friedhoff. Design by Alec Friedhoff and Luisa Zottis.

Report Produced by Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings