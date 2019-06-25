Trump and Modi: Prospects for US-India burden sharing

When Donald Trump won the U.S. election in 2016, there was considerable uncertainty in India about his approach to the international order, the Asia-Pacific region, and India itself. The Trump administration’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific concept — and the view that it reflects of the challenges and opportunities in the region — has helped alleviate some of those concerns. It is now helping to drive the U.S.-India relationship. But it has also reinforced some anxieties and created new ones.