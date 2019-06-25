 Skip to main content
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago - RC2H7F9USHX9
Report

Trump and Modi: Prospects for US-India burden sharing

The Asia Foundation
Editor's Note:

This paper is part of the South Asia Discussion Papers, “Trump and Modi: Prospects for US-India Burden Sharing,” with The Asia Foundation published in June 2019.

When Donald Trump won the U.S. election in 2016, there was considerable uncertainty in India about his approach to the international order, the Asia-Pacific region, and India itself. The Trump administration’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific concept — and the view that it reflects of the challenges and opportunities in the region — has helped alleviate some of those concerns. It is now helping to drive the U.S.-India relationship. But it has also reinforced some anxieties and created new ones.

