Editor's Note:
This paper is part of the South Asia Discussion Papers, “Trump and Modi: Prospects for US-India Burden Sharing,” with The Asia Foundation published in June 2019.
Tanvi Madan
Director - The India Project
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
When Donald Trump won the U.S. election in 2016, there was considerable uncertainty in India about his approach to the international order, the Asia-Pacific region, and India itself. The Trump administration’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific concept — and the view that it reflects of the challenges and opportunities in the region — has helped alleviate some of those concerns. It is now helping to drive the U.S.-India relationship. But it has also reinforced some anxieties and created new ones.