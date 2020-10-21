The next US administration: Prospects for Italy

Executive Summary

Italy is watching the outcome of the U.S. presidential election closely, as the results could have significant implications for cooperation on security, trade, and global challenges. On the economy, a second term for President Donald Trump could mean more tariffs, whereas an administration led by former Vice President Joe Biden is more likely to pursue conflict-free trade relations with Europe. On climate, there will almost certainly be more commonalities with a Biden administration than a second Trump term, as Biden has repeatedly identified climate change as pillar of his domestic and foreign policy agendas. On security issues, a second Trump administration is expected to continue its alternatingly dismissive and antagonistic approach toward the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and contribute to protracted tensions around defense spending. Meanwhile, Biden has said he will prioritize the restoration of American leadership and trust between transatlantic allies; he (like Trump) would likely continue reducing the scope of U.S. involvement in North Africa and the Middle East, which are key areas for Italian and European security interests. Finally, the candidates’ postures toward China and Russia are of great interest to Italy in light of technology competition concerns, as well as minding the trade-offs between economic opportunities and security risks.