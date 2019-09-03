Simulating the effects of tobacco retail restriction policies

This page summarizes the findings of a paper published on August 28, 2019 in Tobacco Control, authored by researchers from the Brookings Institution, Washington University in St. Louis, the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, and the University of Colorado at Denver. This paper builds upon previous research from the Tobacco Town Minnesota project.

Tobacco control policies focused on the retail environment have the potential to reduce tobacco use and tobacco-related health disparities by making purchase more difficult. Recently, national and subnational governments have begun to restrict the sale of menthol products and reduce tobacco retailer density.

Methods

We developed an agent-based model simulating individual smokers’ purchase decisions within a specific retail environment. We then used this model to explore the potential impact of menthol cigarette sales restrictions and retailer density reduction policies for six types of communities and three priority populations.

Results

Of the policies tested, restricting all cigarette sales or menthol cigarette sales to tobacco specialty shops may have the largest effect on the direct (i.e. sales) and indirect (i.e. travel and time) costs of purchasing cigarettes. Coupling one of these policies with another that establishes a minimum distance between tobacco retailers may enhance the impact. Combining these policies also has the potential to reduce disparities in tobacco purchase behaviors across communities and populations.

Discussion

Our simulations revealed the importance of context in shaping policy impact. For example, lower income communities in urban areas tend to experience higher tobacco retailer density, and thus may need stronger policies in order for them to have substantive effects. This research also allows us to observe differential policy effects across populations. This is necessary in order to craft and implement policies that can effectively address health disparities. Finally, our results suggest that combining policies may be the key to obtaining meaningful reductions in tobacco use.

Read the full paper here.