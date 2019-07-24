Reducing regulatory obstacles to annuities in 401(k) plans

Abstract
Authors
J. Mark Iwry
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
William G. Gale
The Arjay and Frances Fearing Miller Chair in Federal Economic Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Director - Retirement Security Project
Co-Director - Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
David C. John
Deputy Director - Retirement Security Project
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Victoria Johnson
Research Assistant - Brookings Institution
Retirees with defined contribution plans face a key dilemma: how and when to convert their retirement savings into income in a way that minimizes the risk of outliving their assets without unnecessarily sacrificing their standard of living. Annuities offer one way to resolve this dilemma. We explore legislative and regulatory reforms that could encourage workers to annuitize more of their 401(k) and other defined contribution balances upon retirement. We propose changes that would create an appropriately protective fiduciary safe harbor for plan sponsors selecting annuity providers, increase the portability of annuities, and reform the required minimum distribution rules relating to retirement income.
Report Produced by Retirement Security Project