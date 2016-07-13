 Skip to main content
Series: Millions Learning
Report

Millions Learning Case Studies

and

As a continuation of the report, Millions Learning: Scaling up quality education in developing countries, which tells the story of where and how effective learning interventions have scaled up around the world, the Millions Learning case studies provide an in-depth look at 12 of the programs and policies explored in the report.

These case studies focus on a range of topics—from teacher development to financial literacy to early grade reading to technological innovation—each unpacking the factors behind their expansion and increased scope of impact, with the ultimate goal of offering valuable insight to help current and future education interventions expand access and improve education quality for children and youth around the world.

A student holds his tiffin box while standing in a queue to receive free mid-day meal being distributed by municipal workers at a government school in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2015.

Aflatoun »
Scaling social and financial education through a global franchise

bridge_case_study_001

Bridge International Academies »
Delivering quality education at a low cost in Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda

Women and children cure fish in the small Lake Victoria port of Ggaba, Uganda March 8, 2006.

Educate! »
Riding the reform wave to scale up youth entrepreneurship in Uganda

A Jordanian employee engraves a handcrafted ceramic salver at a Beit al Bawadi ceramics workshop in Amman January 7, 2014.

INJAZ »
Engaging the private sector for greater youth employability in Jordan

Zambian children attend school in a poverty stricken area near the country's capital Lusaka July 1, 2005.

Lesson Study »
Scaling up peer-to-peer learning for teachers in Zambia

Children of the floating Municipal School Sao Jose II pose for a picture along the Amazonas River bank in a rural area of Manaus, Brazil, June 18, 2015.

Media Center »
Innovating with distance learning in Amazonas, Brazil

A schoolgirl reads from a textbook at an open-air school in New Delhi November 20, 2014.

Pratham’s Read India Program »
Taking small steps toward learning at scale

A HIV-positive boy practices his writting at a social centre in Ba Vi district, outside Hanoi November 30, 2009. An estimated 33.4 million people worldwide are infected with the AIDS virus, up from 33 million in 2007, but more people are living longer due to the availability of drugs, according to a United Nations report.

Room to Read »
Scaling up literacy through localized solutions across Asia and Africa

Sesame Street

Sesame Street »
Combining education and entertainment to bring early childhood education to children around the world

Honduran children attend a class at an outdoors makeshift school at a shantytown on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa.

Sistema de Aprendizaje Tutorial »
Redefining rural secondary education in Latin America
(Download Spanish version)

Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai waves after speaking to a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015.

Teach For All »
Building a pipeline of future education leaders around the world

Elementary school children share an electronic tablet on the first day of class in the new school year in Nice, September 3, 2013.

Worldreader »
Creating a culture of e-reading around the globe

Authors

About Millions Learning

The Millions Learning project seeks to identify where and how education interventions are scaling quality learning for children and youth in low- and middle-income countries around the world.

Report Produced by Center for Universal Education

Related Topics

