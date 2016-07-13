As a continuation of the report, Millions Learning: Scaling up quality education in developing countries, which tells the story of where and how effective learning interventions have scaled up around the world, the Millions Learning case studies provide an in-depth look at 12 of the programs and policies explored in the report.

These case studies focus on a range of topics—from teacher development to financial literacy to early grade reading to technological innovation—each unpacking the factors behind their expansion and increased scope of impact, with the ultimate goal of offering valuable insight to help current and future education interventions expand access and improve education quality for children and youth around the world.

Aflatoun »

Scaling social and financial education through a global franchise

Bridge International Academies »

Delivering quality education at a low cost in Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda

Educate! »

Riding the reform wave to scale up youth entrepreneurship in Uganda

INJAZ »

Engaging the private sector for greater youth employability in Jordan

Lesson Study »

Scaling up peer-to-peer learning for teachers in Zambia

Media Center »

Innovating with distance learning in Amazonas, Brazil

Pratham’s Read India Program »

Taking small steps toward learning at scale

Room to Read »

Scaling up literacy through localized solutions across Asia and Africa

Sesame Street »

Combining education and entertainment to bring early childhood education to children around the world

Sistema de Aprendizaje Tutorial »

Redefining rural secondary education in Latin America

(Download Spanish version)

Teach For All »

Building a pipeline of future education leaders around the world

Worldreader »

Creating a culture of e-reading around the globe

About Millions Learning

The Millions Learning project seeks to identify where and how education interventions are scaling quality learning for children and youth in low- and middle-income countries around the world.