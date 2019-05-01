Inequality beyond neoliberalism: Policies for more inclusive growth

This chapter comes from " Beyond Neoliberalism: Insights from emerging markets ," a report exploring the ongoing debate over the future of capitalism and policy choices across a range of domains.

The last 25 years saw large increases in living standards and declines in extreme poverty globally. As of 2015, 736 million people, or 10 percent of the global population, lived on less than $1.90 per day.1 In 1990, the corresponding figure was 36 percent.2 Progress was slower at the higher poverty lines of $3.20 per day (relevant for lower middle-income countries) and $5.50 per day (relevant for upper middle-income). About one quarter of the world is poor under the former, and almost one-half under the latter.

This reduction in global poverty resulted from strong inclusive growth in developing countries as they integrated into the global economy. Incomes of the poorest 40 percent grew in 60 out of 83 countries measured.3 In 49 out of 83 countries, the poorest 40 percent grew faster than the top 60 percent. Open trade and globalization were fundamental enablers of this strong growth, especially for East Asia and India.4

The last 25 years also saw a decline in total global inequality (that is inequality across all individuals in the world). While global inequality remains high, this period witnessed the first ever decline in total inequality since the industrial revolution.5