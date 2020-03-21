COVID-19: A moment for unity

28 FEB 2020

Colleagues,

As we continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19/coronavirus situation, it has come to my attention that there has been a recent uptick in racist and xenophobic attacks against Asian Americans … or those of Asian descent more broadly. I write the following not in response to any particular incident at Brookings, but to reinforce our shared values as an institution:

Discriminatory behavior runs counter to all that Brookings represents. To those in our community who may be feeling particularly vulnerable at this present moment: you are welcome here and Brookings will not tolerate any behavior that makes you feel otherwise. That statement holds true for our dear friends and guests, as well … who may be visiting our campus, or engaging with you as part of your work responsibilities.

Should you have any questions or concerns, or have experienced any issue pertaining to this topic, please reach out to ___ (cc’d) and me immediately. Just as we’re working to ensure our community is as safe as possible from the threat of COVID-19, we are in turn committed to ensuring you feel safe from any behavior that may impact your personal well-being as an employee of our Institution.

Brookings is a community for all. As the virus situation unfolds, let us all be mindful of our commitment to inclusion, respect and collegiality. I wish you all a great and safe end of your work week.

My very best,

John