Brookings’s Big Ideas for 2020 are bold, creative policy proposals for America’s next elected president and the 117th Congress.

These ideas, some of which are new and some of which outline specific roadmaps for policy proposals already in the public domain, have potential to make American institutions more equitable, effective, and transparent while enhancing the U.S. role on the world stage.

Production of Brookings’s Big Ideas for 2020 is possible thanks to editorial guidance from Darrell West, Vice President and Director of Governance Studies, and Jessica Harris, Director of Communications for Governance Studies.

Seniors sign-up to vote during National Voter Registration day at a high school in Escondido, California September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake - GF10000216439
October 15, 2019
How to boost voter registration at tax time

Vanessa Williamson explains why making voter registration available during income tax filing would raise voter registration levels and turnout.

Vanessa Williamson
An elderly couple looks out at the ocean as they sit on a park bench in La Jolla, California November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT) - GM1E9BE0E8L01
October 15, 2019
How can policymakers improve retirement security?

Martin Neil Baily argues that the old retirement model in the United States is no longer functioning and offers four policy ideas to help middle-class Americans secure their retirement.

Martin Neil Baily
North Carolina Electoral College representatives sign the Certificates of Vote after they all cast their ballots for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the State Capitol building in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake - RC12F8CC65F0
October 15, 2019
It’s time to abolish the Electoral College

Darrell West discusses the history of the electoral college and argues why the time has come to abolish it.

Darrell M. West