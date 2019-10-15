Brookings’s Big Ideas for 2020 are bold, creative policy proposals for America’s next elected president and the 117th Congress.

These ideas, some of which are new and some of which outline specific roadmaps for policy proposals already in the public domain, have potential to make American institutions more equitable, effective, and transparent while enhancing the U.S. role on the world stage.

Production of Brookings’s Big Ideas for 2020 is possible thanks to editorial guidance from Darrell West, Vice President and Director of Governance Studies, and Jessica Harris, Director of Communications for Governance Studies.