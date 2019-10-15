Brookings’s Big Ideas for 2020 are bold, creative policy proposals for America’s next elected president and the 117th Congress.
These ideas, some of which are new and some of which outline specific roadmaps for policy proposals already in the public domain, have potential to make American institutions more equitable, effective, and transparent while enhancing the U.S. role on the world stage.
Production of Brookings’s Big Ideas for 2020 is possible thanks to editorial guidance from Darrell West, Vice President and Director of Governance Studies, and Jessica Harris, Director of Communications for Governance Studies.
Vanessa Williamson explains why making voter registration available during income tax filing would raise voter registration levels and turnout.
Martin Neil Baily argues that the old retirement model in the United States is no longer functioning and offers four policy ideas to help middle-class Americans secure their retirement.
Darrell West discusses the history of the electoral college and argues why the time has come to abolish it.