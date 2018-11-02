Will the GOP’s tax cuts affect the 2018 midterm elections?

Editor’s Note: The Brookings Cafeteria podcast will release new episodes on the issues shaping the 2018 midterms every Tuesday and Friday leading up to Election Day. You can follow the series where we list all episodes of the Cafeteria podcast, and visit our 2018 Midterms page for more research and analysis on the upcoming elections. Vanessa Williamson, a fellow in Governance Studies, talks about whether the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed by a GOP-controlled Congress and signed by President Trump in December 2017, will have any effect on voters in the 2018 midterm elections. Also, meet Ryan Hass, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow, in another edition of our Coffee Break segment.

