Series: 5 on 45 Podcast
U.S. candidate in election for the next President of the World Bank David Malpass speaks at an event with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Podcast

Who is David Malpass, Trump’s nominee for World Bank President?

Senior Fellow Eswar Prasad discusses David Malpass, the Trump administration’s nominee for president of the World Bank, the consequences for the World Bank’s effectiveness, and recommends that the World Bank executive board nominate additional candidates.

