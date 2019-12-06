 Skip to main content
Search
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Hickey, Bill Priestap, assistant director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division, and Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz are sworn in during a Judiciary Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein - RC14DA9ED4D0
Podcast

Who are the Inspectors General and what do they do?

, , and

There is one group of federal officials whose job it is to discover fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement in the government, and to encourage efficient and effective operations. This is the US inspector general, a nonpartisan role that reports to both congress and to the agency where they work. In a new book from the Brookings Institution Press titled U.S. Inspectors General: Truth Tellers in Turbulent Times, authors Charles Johnson and Kathryn Newcomer explore the strategic environment in which IGs operate and explain how these public servants do their work.

Johnson is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Dean Emeritus of Liberal Arts at Texas A&M University. Newcomer is a professor at the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration at George Washington University.

Also on today’s program, Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds tells us what’s happening in Congress. No surprise that it’s impeachment, but she’ll explain what could happen in the Senate should impeachment of the president be affirmed in the House.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or  iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

 

K

Kathryn Newcomer

Professor, Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration - George Washington University

C

Charles A. Johnson

Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Dean Emeritus of Liberal Arts - Texas A&M University

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings