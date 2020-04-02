What’s happening with Hungary’s pandemic power grab?

This week Hungary’s parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, granted the prime minister open-ended, broad-reaching emergency powers. Visiting Fellow James Kirchick explains this as the latest step in Hungary’s democratic decline and how the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating the re-nationalization of politics within the European Union.

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.