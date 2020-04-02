 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to attend the plenary session of the Parliament ahead of a vote to grant the government special powers to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis in Budapest, Hungary, March 30, 2020. MTI Zoltan Mathe/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Podcast

What’s happening with Hungary’s pandemic power grab?

and

This week Hungary’s parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, granted the prime minister open-ended, broad-reaching emergency powers. Visiting Fellow James Kirchick explains this as the latest step in Hungary’s democratic decline and how the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating the re-nationalization of politics within the European Union.

