What the demise of the INF treaty means

Senior Fellow Frank A. Rose provides an overview of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, the reasons behind the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the agreement, and the priorities for creating a new arms control framework in its place.

