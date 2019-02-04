 Skip to main content
Series: 5 on 45 Podcast
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC1B98296400
What the demise of the INF treaty means

Senior Fellow Frank A. Rose provides an overview of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, the reasons behind the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the agreement, and the priorities for creating a new arms control framework in its place.

