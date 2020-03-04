What drove Biden’s big wins on Super Tuesday?

Brookings Senior Fellow John Hudak looks at the results of the Super Tuesday presidential primaries and examines the factors that fueled former Vice President Joe Biden’s dramatic comeback, why former Mayor Bloomberg’s unlimited budget couldn’t save his candidacy, and which upcoming states will be the true tests of Biden and Bernie Sanders’s competing visions for the Democratic Party.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.