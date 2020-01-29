What does Trump’s Middle East plan mean for Israel and Palestine?

After President Trump announced his plan for the future of Israel and the Palestinian territories, Tamara Cofman Wittes explains how this one differs from previous U.S. peace proposals, the conditions placed on Palestinian statehood, and whether the plan, if implemented, would actually resolve the long-standing conflict.
