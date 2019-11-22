What does Netanyahu’s indictment mean for Israel?

Israel is “entering uncharted territory,” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing indictment and Israel’s political parties unable to form a governing coalition following a second election cycle in September. Natan Sachs, fellow and director of the Center for Middle East Policy, examines what the criminal charges will mean politically for both Netanyahu and Likud, and the ramifications of the U.S. announcement regarding the legality of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

